Betaal: Shah Rukh Khan Gives You a Chance to #SpookSRK, Announces a Contest to Shoot a Scary Movie Indoors - Read Details

Shah Rukh Khan announces a contest for Betaal promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan is a marketing genius, isn't he? Like he always finds the best possible options to promote his ventures - be it as an actor or a producer. While the actor in him has taken a sabbatical of some sorts, the producer is out there encouraging and pushing scripts that he thinks are simply brilliant. After Emraan Hashmi's Bard of Blood that released on Netflix in 2019, SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment is back with its second OTT outing, Betaal. Starring Viineet Kumar and Aahana Kumra, it's a zombie-horror series and hence this new challenge for you. Betaal Trailer: This Shah Rukh Khan’s Netflix Series Starring Viineet Kumar and Aahana Kumra Is a Gore-Fest That Will Chill You To Bone, Flesh and Beyond (Watch Trailer).

Shah Rukh earlier took to his Twitter account to announce a competition for all the budding filmmakers that are currently observing lockdown like the rest of us. The rules for the competition are pretty simple. You have to make a scary indoor movie with an element of horror to it and you can choose any camera available with you. It has to have a prop that can be used spookily but has to be readily available at home. And lastly, it can be a solo project or you can choose multiple people provided you follow the social distancing guidelines, 'cos well, coronavirus. Did Shah Rukh Khan Just Confirm His Movie with Rajkumar Hirani During His #AskSRK Session? View Tweet.

Check out the Contest Details

Since we’ve all got a bit of time on our hands in quarantine, thought I can get us all to work a bit... in a fun, creative and... spooky way! #SpookSRK Read on for more details. pic.twitter.com/MNh8Osq3ND — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 9, 2020

The last day to send in your entries is May 18, that's barely nine days from now and the entries that come in will be judged by Viineet, Aahana, Patrick Graham and Gaurav Verma. The ones wondering what's the big prize would be happy to know that three lucky and talented winners will get to be on a video call with SRK and the Betaal team mentioned above. So hurry up, make the most of your quarantine and start shooting.