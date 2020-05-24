Betaal: Shah Rukh Khan's Netflix Production to Start Streaming From May 24 - Here's All You Need to Know About the Series' Cast, Plot and More

Shah Rukh Khan's Betaal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With the theatres shutdown, we bet you are more eager about digital releases, be it series or OTT films. Well, one of the most anticipated shows, Shah Rukh Khan's production, Betaal is all set to start streaming on Netflix India from May 24. The show has been in the news for various reasons including the recent plagiarism row. The zombie thriller courted controversy over its story after screenwriters Sameer Wadekar and Mahesh Gosawi slapped plagiarism charges on it. As per the complainants, the show has been inspired from their film Vetaal. Shah Rukh Khan’s Zombie Horror Series Betaal, Anushka Sharma’s Mai Included in Netflix India’s Five New Announced Projects.

After moving to High Court for the same, the Marathi writers met with disappointment as the High Court dismissed their petition regarding stalling the streaming of the show and directed the writers that if they can prove the charges, they can demand damages. Following this verdict, the SRK production is all set to stream on Netflix starting today and here's all you need to know about it, including the cast, story and other details.

Cast:

The Netflix series stars Viineet Kumar, Ahana Kumra Suchitra Pillai, Jitendra Joshi, Jatin Goswami, Manjiri Pupala and Syna Anand in key roles. Betaal Trailer: This Shah Rukh Khan’s Netflix Series Starring Viineet Kumar and Aahana Kumra Is a Gore-Fest That Will Chill You To Bone, Flesh and Beyond.

Story:

The series is a zombie thriller that shows how in order to save the civilization from the deadly creatures, CIPD (Counter Insurgency Police Department) to the rescue. Set in a village, the show promises enough creeps and scares to keep you on the edge-of-the-seat.

Check Out the Trailer Here:

Betal is written and directed by Patrick Graham. It is also co-directed by Nikhil Mahajan. It will be co-produced by Verma, Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix. Blumhouse Television and SK Global Entertainment are involved as Executive Producers. Graham previously directed Radhika Apte starrer Ghoul which was also in a similar space when it comes to genre. Stay tuned for the review of Betaal coming soon on LatestLY.