Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Arhaan Khan Is Under Medication For Depression

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has opened up a talk on mental health issues and depression. The industry is suddenly enlightened about the importance of mental well-being of the near and dear ones. The stigma attached to the issue and its awareness talks, both have always been present. However, the Kai Po Che actor's suicide got many of them opening up on their own struggle, which wasn't revealed by them until now. Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan is reportedly working with depression and is taking medication for the same. Arhaan Khan Shoots Down Rumours of Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary Distancing Themselves From Him, Says 'Prince Is A Good Friend, Never Been Close With Yuvika' (Details Inside).

A leading portal quoted Arhaan's PR manager saying, "Yes its true, Arhaan has been under medication. But it is not a recent development. This has been on since the last 2.5 months now, the reasons we choose not to ponder upon. We wish he is allowed this time to recover. Accepting that you need help is the first step to making yourself better." Arhaan Khan Lashes Out At Ex-Girlfriend Rashami Desai, Says He Has Proof That Her 'Claims Are Baseless and False'.

"Arhaan has shifted to his hometown Jaipur to be with. He will be staying there for a few days more before he gets back to the city all ready to embrace work and positivity. Till then let us allow him this space and time that he much needs," the manager added. A few weeks ago, Arhaan had refuted the rumours of friends Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary distancing themselves post his messy break up with Rashami Desai.

