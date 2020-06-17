Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Arhaan Khan Is Under Medication For Depression

TV Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 02:28 PM IST
A+
A-
Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Arhaan Khan Is Under Medication For Depression
Arhaan Khan (Photo Credits: Instaram)

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has opened up a talk on mental health issues and depression. The industry is suddenly enlightened about the importance of mental well-being of the near and dear ones. The stigma attached to the issue and its awareness talks, both have always been present. However, the Kai Po Che actor's suicide got many of them opening up on their own struggle, which wasn't revealed by them until now. Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan is reportedly working with depression and is taking medication for the same. Arhaan Khan Shoots Down Rumours of Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary Distancing Themselves From Him, Says 'Prince Is A Good Friend, Never Been Close With Yuvika' (Details Inside).

A leading portal quoted Arhaan's PR manager saying, "Yes its true, Arhaan has been under medication. But it is not a recent development. This has been on since the last 2.5 months now, the reasons we choose not to ponder upon. We wish he is allowed this time to recover. Accepting that you need help is the first step to making yourself better." Arhaan Khan Lashes Out At Ex-Girlfriend Rashami Desai, Says He Has Proof That Her 'Claims Are Baseless and False'.

"Arhaan has shifted to his hometown Jaipur to be with. He will be staying there for a few days more before he gets back to the city all ready to embrace work and positivity. Till then let us allow him this space and time that he much needs," the manager added. A few weeks ago, Arhaan had refuted the rumours of friends Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary distancing themselves post his messy break up with Rashami Desai.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 02:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Arhaan Khan Arhaan Khan Health Bigg Boss 13 Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Arhaan Khan Depression mental health issues Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput death
You might also like
Men's Health Week 2020: From Risk of STDs to Depression, Surprising Ways Ways Toxic Masculinity is Destroying Your Mental and Physical Well-Being!
Health & Wellness

Men's Health Week 2020: From Risk of STDs to Depression, Surprising Ways Ways Toxic Masculinity is Destroying Your Mental and Physical Well-Being!
Jiah Khan's Mother Rabia Khan Condoles Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Says 'Bollywood Has to Change'
Bollywood

Jiah Khan's Mother Rabia Khan Condoles Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Says 'Bollywood Has to Change'
International Day of Yoga 2020 Date, Theme & Significance: Know More About the Importance of The Ancient Practice and Why You Must Perform 'Yoga at Home with Family' amid Coronavirus
Health & Wellness

International Day of Yoga 2020 Date, Theme & Significance: Know More About the Importance of The Ancient Practice and Why You Must Perform 'Yoga at Home with Family' amid Coronavirus
Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Case Filed Against Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ekta Kapoor In Muzaffarpur Court
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Case Filed Against Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ekta Kapoor In Muzaffarpur Court
Sushant Singh Rajput's Beautiful Musings to be Honoured By His Family On a Website Dedicated to Him
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's Beautiful Musings to be Honoured By His Family On a Website Dedicated to Him
Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Informs Police That He Wasn't Aware of the Actor's Depression, Reveals He Would Feel 'Low' 
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Informs Police That He Wasn't Aware of the Actor's Depression, Reveals He Would Feel 'Low' 
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were Hunting for a House Before their Wedding This Year, Reveals her Broker
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were Hunting for a House Before their Wedding This Year, Reveals her Broker
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Ram Gopal Varma Defends Karan Johar After Netizens Blame Him for Nepotism (View Tweets)
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Ram Gopal Varma Defends Karan Johar After Netizens Blame Him for Nepotism (View Tweets)
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement