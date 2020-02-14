The last contestant to stand on the forum and witness his journey is none other than Paras Chhabra. Call him a playboy or a smart player, the boy has ultimately made his way to top 6 and it's not a piece of cake indeed. From his moments with Mahira Sharma, fights with almost all the inmates to some bad decisions, Bigg Boss makes the lad emotional. After the journey clip of Shehnaaz gets over, she does not leave quickly but entertains her fans by singing and grooving on her Punjabi track. Well, we expected this out of Gill, as only she can do this. Right? FYI, Bigg Boss also tells Shehnaaz that she has played the show straight from her heart. One of the highlights of the flipper of the season, Shehnaaz's journey has been Himanshi Khurana's entry and their nok-jok. The video also flashes the same which makes Gill smile. We wonder, what's behind that grin? She is the livewire of Bigg Boss 13 and fans love her for being like this. After Rashami, it's Shehhaaz's time for the video and when she enters crowd goes gaga over her. It is only Gill whose video is filled with the best moments and ofcourse Sidharth Shukla. Instead of getting teary-eyed, Sana is having the best time of her life watching her safar on the big screen. After Asim, it's Rashami Desai's turn to witness her journey amidst fans. She is indeed one contestant in the ghar who has witnessed the most amount of highs and lows. Bigg Boss cheers her up and also lauds her tolerance. This makes Desai emotional and she could not stop her tears. From her fights with Sidharth Shukla, big revelations with regards to Arhaan Khan to some fun moments, Bigg Boss flaunts all things good and bad in front of Desai. Aww! Asim Riaz goes inside the bedroom area and tells the rest five inmates that the feeling to re-live one's journey is another level. The show starts with the internet sensation, Asim Riaz walking the ramp and amidst a pool of fans all set to watch his journey on the show. From tagging him supermodel and aa fighter to also flashing his bumpy ride on the reality show, Bigg Boss made the model a bit nostalgic. In this excitement, Asim could not keep calm and so removed his tee on fans demand and flaunted his abs infused body. Wow!

It’s a mixed feeling currently as in few hours the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13 will come to an end. The current season of the show became the most-watched in the history of Bigg Boss. Having said that, last night (Feb 13) we saw how Mahira Sharma got evicted from BB and with this also lost hopes to be in the top 5. Not just this, Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh re-lived their journey via an audio-video shown to them by BB. And tonight, we will see the other contestants going through the same process. Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai to Get a ‘Family’ Surprise, As Mother Rasila Is All Set to Enter the House?