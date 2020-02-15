Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Sunil Grover's Impression of Amitabh Bachchan Make Salman Khan Laugh Uncontrollably (Watch Video)

Sunil Grover as Amitabh Bachchan on Bigg Boss 13 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale will be aired tonight. We will finally get to know who will win the reality show that went on for four months. But we will also get to see our favourite contestants perform. Even host Salman Khan will give a dazzling performance on a medley of his songs like Swag Se Swagat and Janam Samjha Karo. And we will also see him laugh uncontrollably at Sunil Grover, who'd be doing an impression of superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Sunil is a talented actor and can mimic quite a few Bollywood celebrities, including Big B. For his Bigg Boss act, the actor will roast the contestants of the reality show, as Amitabh would do it. His jokes will make Salman Khan laugh hysterically. Bigg Boss 13: Former Winner Shilpa Shinde’s Shocking Revelation, Says She Was in an Abusive Relationship With Sidharth Shukla (Deets Inside).

Sunil will also do the Bala step from Akshay Kumar's film Housefull 4. So, it will be Sunil Grover acting like Amitabh Bachchan acting like Akshay Kumar.

Watch The Video Here:

This is not the first time Sunil has mimicked Amitabh Bachchan to get laughs from Salman Khan. The Dabangg actor was also part of a special show with Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, where Sunil had done the same thing. Rani had laughed the most on Sunil's actions, followed by Salman.