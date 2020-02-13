Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Gets a Sweet Birthday Wish From Rakhi-Brother Mrunal Jain

Mrunal Jain, Rashami Desai (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We are just two days away from the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13. If it was not for the extension, Rashami Desai would have celebrated her birthday outside the house. But, since she is still in the house, she cut her birthday cake away from her close friends and family members. Her Uttaran co-star Mrunal Jain posted a very sweet birthday wish for her on his Instagram page. Rashami has also tied rakhi to Mrunal, so they are what you call 'rakhi' siblings. Rashami Desai Birthday: From Sexy to Neon-y, 10 Stylish Looks of the Bigg Boss 13 Babe Which Scream Glamour (View Pics).

Mrunal wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day @imrashamidesai ........very proud of you the way you have survived , fought the battle and kept your dignity intact and have inspired so many lives ....... 2 days to go when I see you coming out of house with the winning trophy ...... happpy happy birthday 🥳 .....waiting for the celebrations to begin (sic)" Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Passes a Nasty Comment on Rashami Desai, Says ‘Iske Relationships Toh Har Mahine Badalte Hai’ (Watch Video).

See Mrunal Jain's Instagram Post Here:

Rashami emerged as a strong contender on Bigg Bos 13, starting from the first week itself. The TV actress has good chances of lifting the winner's trophy, winning against her Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Sidharth Shukla.