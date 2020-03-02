Bigg Boss 13 Runner Up Asim Riaz Meets Bigg Boss 12 Runner Up Sreesanth (See Pics)

Asim Riaz, Sreesanth (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 has ended its glorious run. The makers have claimed that this was the most successful season of the reality show. In the end, Sidharth Shukla lifted the winner's trophy and Asim Riaz came second. Asim, a model from Kashmir, was a relatively unknown name before entering the house. But with his good-looks and (sometimes temperamental) attitude, earned everyone's love and affection. Even Bigg Boss 12 runner-up is his fan. Yes, Sreesanth took to his social media pages to share a gif with Asim. The two had apparently met in a gym. Bigg Boss 13 Fame Asim Riaz Looks Shiny and Bright as He Turns Showstopper for a Designer (Watch Video).

You don't have to look closely but there is something very funny about this post. Asim and Sreesanth seemed to be posing for a picture, making the victory sign. But both are unaware that it is a video.

It was great to meet a hardworking and real fighter..may God shower his blessings on u..take care nd keep at it.. pic.twitter.com/NW1riU4yhN — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) March 1, 2020

Asim wants to be an actor. His fans clubs recently started a rumour that he will be seen in Karan Johar's Student of the Year 3 with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan. KJo called the rumours baseless in a tweet.

Asim is represented by Toabh Management. He has not given many interviews post his the conclusion of the show. He has also not revealed his next move after Bigg Boss 13. And we, along with the fans, are eagerly waiting for an update.