Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's 10 Funniest Moments, From Talking With a Crow to Seducing an Umbrella (Watch Videos)

Shehnaaz Gill on Bigg Boss 13 (Photo Credits: Voot)

Bigg Boss 13 is ending its historic run tonight. Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gull has emerged as one of the most popular contestants on the show. She was a relatively popular name in the Punjab belt, but with Bigg Boss, she shot to national fame. Her bubbly nature and cute antics helped her win millions of hearts. Her popularity is so strong that even before Bigg Boss ended, she landed a new reality show with Bigg Boss, where she will be looking for her groom. A desi version of The Bachelorette. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge First Promo: Shehnaaz Gill-Paras Chhabra Are All Set and Decked Up to Hunt for Their Better Halves (Watch Video).

Shehnaaz has delivered constant entertainment on Bigg Boss from day 1. She is, hands down, the funniest woman in the history of Bigg Boss. Today, we are going to look back at some of her funniest moments on the reality show, that made us fall in love with her. Bigg Boss 13: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan want Shehnaaz Gill to Win Salman Khan's Reality Show.

When She Talked To A Crow In The Garden Area:

When Shehnaaz Tried To Wake Housemates Up On The Last Day Of Her Captaincy

When Shehnaaz Talked About Hindustani Bhau's Farts

When Shehnaaz Called Vishal Aditya Singh 'Bhoot'

When Shehnaaz Forced Sidharth Shukla To Dance With Her In The Bathroom

When Shehnaaz Told Salman Khan What She Expects From Sidharth Shukla

When Shehnaaz Talked About Using Perfume After Using The Toilet

When Shehnaaz Gill Argued Siddhartha Dey Over English'

When Shehnaaz Seduced An Umbrella

When Shehnaaz Did Mimicry of Arti Singh And Sidharth

So, these were our favourite LOL moments of Shehnaaz Gill from Bigg Boss 13. The moment when she spoke to Dey about an analogy between her heart and her slipper is extremely hilarious as well, and it is also a popular dubbing dialogue on TikTok. In fact, many of Shehnaaz's dialogues from Bigg Boss are viral on TikTok. We cannot wait to se more funny antics of Shehnaaz Gill.