Television actress and Bigg Boss 13 star Rashami Desai eagerly awaits the release of her debut web series Tandoor. The show casts Rashami as an aspiring politician named Palak, who has had to marry her lover secretly. "In the show, Palak is a homemaker but she doesn't have a great married life. She did fight to have one but the fight and the struggle she goes through doesn't go down very well. The different situations life puts her through and the journey she has, is going to be interesting to watch," said Rashami. Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz Slid Into the Finale Week by Using Their Elite Club Immunity.

In the series, billed as an investigative thriller, Rashami features alongside Tanuj Virwani of Inside Edge fame. Speaking about co-star Tanuj, the actress added: "It was a fun trip, almost like a party on set with serious work to execute. Our shoot started and ended with such ease and that's a lot to do with Tanuj. I am lucky to have a co-actor like him. He's hands on with direction also. He's very impromptu. I beleive he is one of the finest co-actor I have had till now. I really enjoyed working with him. Rashami Desai Wears a Mask and Goes Grocery Shopping Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak (Watch Video).

Shoot for the web series has been completed, and Rashami informed that all necessary precautions including wearing masks, using sanitiser and maintaining social distancing were strictly followed. Helmed by Nivedita Basu, Tandoor will stream on Ullu premium app soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2021 06:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).