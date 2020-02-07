Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz Slid Into the Finale Week by Using Their Elite Club Immunity

Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz (Photo Credits: Twitter)

We are just a few days away from Bigg Boss 13 finale and as an avid follower of the controversial show, we cannot keep calm! The current season has given fans everything unfiltered and that's one of the major reasons the show has been superhit this year. With this, talking about last night's episode, we saw how Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz used their elite club's immunity and got safe from elimination. FYI, the full house was nominated by Bigg Boss this week, but the trio was given a choice to use their power and save themselves. Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra Trend on Twitter After Former Fights With Asim Riaz and Saves Latter.

From the moment, Sid, Rashami and Asim used their immunity and got safe, they also became the three contestants to enter the finale week. Must say, quite an easy way for the trio to enter the last week of the controversial reality show. For the ones living under the rock, it was Asim who became the first elite club member, which was followed by Sid and then Rashami Desai. In last night's episode, we also saw how Bigg Boss gave a chance to Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh to snatch the trio's immunity via a tough tortoise task. But sadly, all four inmates lost the endurance task. Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Paras Chhabra Cries After Sidharth Shukla Fights Asim Riaz and Saves Him.

Reportedly, the finale of BB 13 is going to take place on February 15, 2020, and the entire fandom of the reality series is eagerly waiting to see who will be the winner of the current season. Also, chances of Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz to be the top two are more owing to their huge fan following. Not to miss, even Rashami Desai has a chance to snatch the trophy from the lads as she might have gone wrong on the show many times, but she has learnt and has come out strong and solid. Stay tuned!