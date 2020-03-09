Bigg Boss 13 Star Rashami Desai Joins Naagin 4 on Holi (Watch Video)

Rashami Desai, Naagin 4 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rashami Desai did not win Bigg Boss 13 but she won millions of hearts - which also inspired a popular hashtag on Twitter. The fans of the actress and the reality show have been eagerly waiting for Rashami's next step in her career. Reports suggested that she is set to enter as the new lead in the ongoing supernatural series, Naagin 4. Turns out, there might be loads of truth to this. The show was being led by Jasmine Bhasin so far, but recently she announced her departure. Naagin 4: After Jasmin Bhasin, Sayantani Ghosh’s Character To End On Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Thriller Soon.

The first glimpse of Rashami on the show was revealed by the creative producer of Naagin 4, Mukta Dhond. She posted a boomerang length video, with no sound, on her Instagram. "What's Rashami Desai doing for Holi? #Naagin4 #ComingSoon" she added in the mysterious post. This is as good as an official confirmation. Isn't it? But you never know, makers might pull the rug from under your legs with a new twist to this new development as well.

Check Out the Post Here:

View this post on Instagram What’s #rashmidesai doing for holi?? #naagin #comingsoon A post shared by Mukta Dhond (@muktadhond) on Mar 9, 2020 at 12:18am PDT

Jasmine, who played Nayantara, said that she always her track on the show was to come to an end. "My role was to add to the mystery. The audience was supposed to think that I am a naagin and in a surprising turn of events, Nia was to be revealed as one. The show is full of twists and this was one of them. What happens to Nayantara is a mystery and it will unfold on its own. For me, my journey on the show was always meant to be this way," she added.

Now, Rashami will be playing Nayantara on the show. What makes this swap even juicier is the fact that the two actresses have previously worked together in the show Dil Se Dil Tak. And they didn't get along well. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla played the male lead on the show.

Jasmine had also entered the house for a brief period of time for a task. She had cryptically advised Sidharth to steer clear of Rashami.