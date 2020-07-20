Sidharth Shukla is synonym to success in the entertainment industry. It's like the lad has a Midas touch and whatever he ventures into comes out with flying colours. Right from Balika Vadhu, Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Dil Se Dil Tak opposite Rashami Desai and finally Bigg Boss, the man has had a terrific career so far. Post the reality series, the actor has not yet announced his next serial/film, however, is roped in for a music video. All that being said, recently a video of the BB 13 winner went viral over the weekend which happens to be from one of his old auditions. Dil Ko Karaar Aaya: Sidharth Shukla Shares a Glimpse From His Upcoming Music Video Opposite Neha Sharma and Fans Can’t Contain the Excitement!

In the video, we can see Sidharth not so muscular auditioning with confidence. The clip sees him flashing some dialogues and shayaris. Well, if you remember his time from Bigg Boss 13, you would know that the TV star is witty and full of humour in real life too and the same glimpse can be seen in the audition. Although the video is blurry, SidHearts can't contain the excitement. Dil Ko Karaar Aaya First Look: Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma's Chemistry Looks Palpable (View Pic).

Check Out Sidharth Shukla's Video Below:

Well, such blast from the past is indeed special! Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed than Shukla is already a part of Broken But Beautiful season 3. As recently a source told India Today, "Ekta wanted to cast actors who can justify the plot and appeal to the audiences in the same way that the previous leads did. While a lot of names were thrown on the table, Sidharth Shukla has been finalised to carry on the baton. The search for the female lead is on." Stay tuned!

