On one of the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 14, contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of popular playback singer Kumar Sanu, made a remark about the Marathi language. The allegedly unsavoury remark did not sit well with the people from the Marathi speaking belt of the country and sparked online outrage. Now, the general entertainment channel, Colors, on which the reality show airs, has issued an apology on the matter. In Bigg Boss 11, Hina Khan had come under fire for making remarks about the South Indian film industry and how it treats the actresses. Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu Gets Threatened By MNS Film Division President Ameya Khopkar For His Comment on Marathi Language (View Tweets).

In its a statement, the channel wrote, "We at Colors apologise for the remarks in relation to the Marathi language made on Bigg Boss episode aired on Tuesday, 27th October. We had no intention of hurting sentiments of people of Maharashtra." Let us hope the controversy calms down now. Bigg Boss 14: Karan Patel Calls Rahul Vaidya 'Bigg Boss 14's Big Trash', Says 'Mardon Pe Bhi Zor Aasma Liya Kar' (View Posts).

Check Out The Tweet From Colors Here:

In the episode, on again off again friends, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli are having a rough day. Nikki starts talking in Marathi to co-contestant Rahul Vaidya. So, Jaan, who doesn't understands Marathi, asks her to speak in Hindi if she has the guts. "Marathi mein mat bat mere samne, chidh hoti hai mujhe," he tells her. Nikki assures him that they were not talking about him.

To be noted, Jaan simply might be saying that he is irritated when Nikki speaks in Marathi so that he doesn't understand it. His words might not be a remark about the language at all.

