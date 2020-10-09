Within one week of the run of the reality show, Pavita Punia has emerged as one of the strong contestants on Bigg Boss 14. In one of the unaired clips, available to watch on Voot, you can see the actress talking about her breakup with reality TV stars Pratik Sehjpal. While talking to Shehzad Deol, who was Pratik's co-contestant on Ace of Space, Pavitra reveals what went down between them. Turns out, it was her call to break it off as she did not want to be a roadblock in Pratik's career which had only just taken off. She said that Pratik did not take it well and hit his hand on the wall. Bigg Boss 12’s Anup Jalota, Jasleen Matharu’s ‘Wedding’ Pictures Take The Internet By Storm!

Pavitra also said that there were speculations in the media that she had thrown Pratik out of the house. She outright denied this and said that nothing of this sort happened. While narrating the breakup, Pavitra is giving a head massage to Jasmin Bhasin. Ironically, we get to see Pavitra's soft and tough side at the same time. Bigg Boss 14’s Jaan Kumar Sanu: My Parents Separated When My Mother Was Six Months Pregnant with Me.

Watch The Video Here:

In the last episode, Pavitra got into an argument with friend Rahul Vaidya. Chances are high that they are not friends any more after this. Rahul is on bathroom cleaning duties. Pavitra pointed out at a lump of tissues that had been lying wet in one of the bathrooms for a couple of days now. Rahul did not take this well. Their conversation heated up and they began screaming at each other.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2020 05:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).