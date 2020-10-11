BB14 contestant Pavitra Punia's recent statements about her ex boyfriend Pratik Sehajpal, to Jasmin Bhasin, seem to have not gone well with Pratik. The actor, who has made his mark in the industry with quite a handful of reality shows, has now gone on to expose Pavitra and made quite the revelations about their relationship, which seems like it was very aggressive by nature. Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia Reveals the Reason Behind Her Breakup With Pratik Sehajpal (Watch Video).

Pavitra had told Jasmin that she had told Pratik, "Mere se chhote bhi ho aap. Ab isko mera baddapan samajh lo ya fir understanding samajh lo, mera aapke sath rehna aapke career ke liye galat tha kyunki main possessive hoke, main kisi cheez ko na pasand karke, aapka kam nahi suffer karvaungi." Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar October 10: Nikki Tamboli Gets The Confirmed Tag, Eijaz Khan's Raaz Out - 5 Highlights From Salman Khan's Reality Show!.

In an exclusive chat with ETimes TV, Pratik revealed that their relationship did not have any problems as such, until huge fights began between them after Pratik was offered a role where he had to do some bold scenes with his female co-star.

"These bold scenes have become so common in today's times and I am here to make my career. But trust me, I had refused the role and even told Pavitra about me turning it down. I am not saying that her perspective in this was wrong. I guess it happens in love if you are too possessive," revealed Pratik.

Pavitra had also revealed that Pratik too had an aggressive nature. "To this, Pratik said, "Look, I am not denying that I am aggressive. But Pavitra too is. I think when two such aggressive people meet, there's going to be an explosion. I remember she threw and broke a few things in her house- flower vase, table- when we quarreled once (towards the closing stages) at her house. To give vent to my frustration, I went down and punched the wall; my hand started bleeding."

Recalling their break up which was quite amicable, Pratik said that they met at Pavitra's house and she told him that they should part ways. "I questioned her why but she was insistent and I had to let it go. And let me tell you that at that time, she didn't tell me that she wanted to break-up with me because my career was suffering because of her (as she told Jasmin)," concluded Pratik.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2020 08:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).