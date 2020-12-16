Rahul Vaidya's voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 14 disheartened many. The singer admitted feeling 'homesick' and that was one of the major reasons he left the reality show mid-way. The young lad had also apologised to his fans for taking the step. However, on Tuesday (Dec 15) the makers brought Rahul once again on BB. RKV entered the house via the confession room and met all the other contestants on the show. Out of all, Jasmin Bhasin was the one who asked him about girlfriend Disha Parmar's answer to his proposal. To which, he replied it's a yes. Bigg Boss 14 December 15 Episode: Kashmera Shah and Nikki Tamboli's Catfight, Rahul Vaidya's Return - 5 Highlights of BB 14.

Well, amid this, we see Disha supporting her man from the outside world and was the happiest to see him on Bigg Boss 14 once again. Parmar reacted to Rahul's re-entry and tagged him as a 'hero'. That's not it, she also shared Rahul's video message for his fans and wrote, "King RKV is back." While Disha has not yet officially confirmed her love for Rahul, but she is definitely dropping hints. Well, love is surely in the air. Bigg Boss 14: Disha Parmar Reveals She Has Turned Down BB14 And Rahul Vidya Is Not the Reason (Deets Inside).

Check Out Her Tweet:

Hero aa gaya! 🤩🤪 — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) December 15, 2020

Rahul Vaidya's Video:

KING RKV IS BACK https://t.co/U7QHLLniyg — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) December 15, 2020

It was on Bigg Boss 14's Weekend Ka Vaar, where Rahul Vaidya's re-entry was in the hands of the contestants. All had given a nod that Vaidya deserves a second chance, but only, Kashmera Shah had said a no. During the episode, even Salman Khan had grilled the singer on quitting the show on the mid-season finale? After Rahul's entry on BB 14, things will get spicer for sure. Stay tuned!

