The fresh promos of Bigg Boss 14 are out now. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla features in one of the promos where he reveals his winning strategy. "Mere liye agar kuch ho sahi, to mujhe kisi aur ki nahi padi," the actor tells what made helped him win the previous season. Well, the contestants' list of the new cycle of the reality show is under the wraps, but they sure can learn a thing or two from Sidharth. The promos featuring Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan and Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan are also out. Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan Says She Was the Winner Without the Trophy in New Promo of Salman Khan's Show (Watch Video).

Rumour has it, Sidharth, Hina and Gauahar will also enter the new house as guests for a few days. That will be interesting. Sidharth won the show mid-Feb and enjoyed the adulation in person until the world went into lockdown from mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak. The theme of the new reality show is, in fact, "Bigg Boss dega 2020 ko jawab" - which seems interesting and dubious at the same time. Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan Is Changing the Game in the New Promo of Salman Khan's Show (Watch Video).

Watch The New Bigg Boss 14 Promo Featuring Sidharth Shukla:

After Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth featured in a handful of music videos and was a guest on a reality show featuring Shehnaaz Gill. It will be amazing to see him more if he does land up on Bigg Boss 14 as a guest.

Pavitra Punia, Naina Singh, Karan Patel, Sneha Ullal, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malani, Indeep Bakshi are rumoured to be the new contestants this season. Neha Sharma and CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar have clarfied that they are not joining the reality show.

