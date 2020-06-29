The COVID-19 pandemic has created havoc all over the country and one of the industries which have incurred huge loss is the entertainment sector. However, as things are coming back to normalcy and shooting have kick-started, fans of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14 were eager to know its fate. Now, as per the latest update, the show is indeed happening but sadly has been delayed by a month. Yep, as per reports in Mid-day, the show which usually starts in the first week of October will now begin from the last week of the month, courtesy the coronavirus. Are Bigg Boss 14 Auditions Happening In May? Narrator Vijay Vikram Singh Debunks Latest Rumour on Salman Khan's Reality Show.

"While the show had started on October 1 last year, this time around, the shoot is likely to begin from the last week of October," revealed a source to the portal. The report also states that this year the theme of the show is jungle. "The participants will be a mix of celebrities and commoners. The team has shortlisted 30 people, of which 16 will enter the Bigg Boss house," the source added. Bigg Boss 14: Shanthipriya Approached For The Controversial Reality TV Show?

Also, owing to the pandemic, the makers are going to take extra care of the contestants as each of them will be tested for COVID-19 and then enter the house. "The 16 contestants, comprising 13 celebrities and three commoners, will be tested for COVID-19 before being sent inside the house. The set, as well as the items inside the house, will be sanitised. The set will be constructed at Film City, and Salman will travel from his Bandra residence for the shoot. Only on Saturdays, will he be at his chalet," the report states. Bigg Boss 14: Naagin 3's Surbhi Jyoti Approached For Salman Khan's Show? (Deets Inside).

We wonder, what kind of season this year of Bigg Boss will be all about? As keeping social distancing inside the house can get a bit difficult for the 16 contestants inside to be locked inside the ghar. Interesting, right? Stay tuned!

