Are Bigg Boss 14 Auditions Happening In May? Narrator Vijay Vikram Singh Debunks Latest Rumour on Salman Khan's Reality Show

Salman Khan, Vijay Vikram SIngh (Photo Credits: Instagram, Facebook)

We all are still not over Bigg Boss 13 and rumours of how Bigg Boss 14 is in the making over video calls and meetings during the Coronavirus lockdown have already started making it to the news. A few days back, reports surged about how Bigg Boss 14 will not only see the return of commoners into Salman Khan's controversial game show, but also how the theme will be a jungle. It was also being said that only 4-5 of the contestants will be commoners and the rest will be celebrities. Bigg Boss 14 To Feature Commoners Again And Auditions To Kickstart In May 2020? Read Details.

However, one of the narrators of Bigg Boss, Vijay Vikram Singh, in a recent chat with the media refuted audition rumours. He also went on to explain why Bigg Boss is a super hit show and why its fan base keeps growing with each passing season. Salman Khan Announces The Next Season of Bigg Boss, And Also its Tentative Time.

"I have no idea about this and I don't think this is happening. If there is anything like this happening, it will definitely show on their website first. So do not believe in any rumours and check the official website for information. If the auditions are happening, it will show on the website and if not then it is a rumour." Vijay Vikram Singh also revealed his favourite contestants from seasons. He said, "I loved Imam Siddiqui and Manveer Gurjar. They are wonderful people," India Forums quoted Vijay Vikram Singh as saying. Bigg Boss 14: Here's What Karan Kundrra Has To Say About Participating In the Next Season of Salman Khan's Show.

Vijay Vikram Singh who was also a part of the web-series The Family Man and walked away with many accolades, went on to appreciate the entire concept and game of Bigg Boss and why the whole country and world is attached to every season. "The format of the show is beautiful. It is a beautiful study in human psychology, human behaviour. It tells us how a person reacts when he is stressed. It is very difficult to be in that house and the popularity of the show is one of the reasons why we are attached to it. You may or may not like it but you will still know what is happening. One gets totally involved in the show and at a point, starts to feel a part of the contestant in front of them on the screen," he concluded.