The word nepotism once again started trending on Monday courtesy Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rahul Vaidya and Jaan Kumar Sanu. In an upcoming episode of the controversial reality show, the housemates will be seen nominating fellow constants for eviction. Rahul, who was the second runner's up in the first season of the singing based reality show "India Idol", nominated Jaan over nepotism. Bigg Boss 14 Wildcard Contestant Kavita Kaushik Feels BB14 Contestants Are Trying to Copy Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla

In the episode, Rahul will be heard saying: "Jisko main nominate karna chahata hun woh hai Jaan because mujhe nepotism se sakt nafrat hai. Yahaan pe jitne bhi log aaye hain sab apni apni mehnat karke aaye hai (I want to nominate Jaan because I hate nepotism. All the people here have made it on their own)." Rahul's words shock all housemates and they express disapproval at Rahul's choice of words. Jaan replies saying he is fortunate that his father is Kumar Sanu. Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya Calls Jaan Kumar Sanu a Product of Nepotism and Twitter Mostly Agrees (View Tweets)

Rahul counters saying that doesn't need a famous father. At this, Jaan gets angry and is seen screaming "Baap pe mat jaa". #Nepotism started trending on Twitter on Monday morning. Many social media users lauded Rahul for calling out on nepotism. One user said: #RahulVaidya well done, finally someone have guts to say this #Nepotism @rahulvaidya23".

Another commented: "#RahulVaidya he is so real. I know he was not that strong at first and took his time to open up. But I've seen this guy never speaks rubbish like other members. And main thing is he sticks to his every point. We should support him. He is playing alone. #Nepotism #JaanKumarSanu."

A user said that he stands with Rahul Vaidya. "Rahul was right , if elimination was done on the basis of votes jaan was the first who was out of the house it's all nepotism in BB14. #Nepotism," said another. A user praised Rahul and said that he nominated "underserving kid" Jaan.

