The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss 14 are always packed with fun, drama and a whole lot of entertainment. The episode begins with Rubina Dilaik taking to the mic and becoming an RJ with her exclusive show, The Rubina Show! Rubina starts having fun with the contestants as she plays music and invites Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Mahajan to dance to a special song. Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya Rebukes Salman Khan For Calling Him 'Bhaaga Hua Contestant', Host Asks Him 'Aapke Pair Padhke Leke Aaye Hai Kya? (Watch Video).

While Rakhi takes to the stage like fire, Rahul seems lost and the housemates have a good laugh at it! Next, she asks Nikki Tamboli to dance to a track which she feels relates with dramatic her attitude in the house! Arshi Khan is the next victim as Rubina asks her what sort of a guy she wants? Arshi dances to a track with the guys in the house that ends with her taking down Rahul Mahajan! Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Asks Rubina Dilaik To Drop Her Fake Face, Latter Retorts By Calling Former Weak.

The housemates are all taken aback, in a good way, by the entry of Haarsh Limbachiyaa and his little Santa Claus, Garvit! At first Haarsh dances with the housemates and later unleashes Santa Garvit on them! The Santa roasts Jasmin Bhasin, Arshi, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina, Rahul Vaidya, Rahul Mahajan and Eijaz Khan!

Its now time for the master host Salman Khan to take stock of the housemates and their actions. Salman questions Rahul Vaidya on running away from the house. While Rahul requests that people should not think that he ran away from the house, Salman insists that he should not try and justify the fact that he left the house in an unceremonious way. Salman says that no one insisted on him returning. Things are going in Rahul’s favour and Salman says he will not appreciate the fact that Rahul is not thankful for the things that have helped him. Will Rahul stand his ground this time?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2020 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).