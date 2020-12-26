Looks like Salman Khan and Rahul Vaidya, who once upon a time shared a nice camaraderie with the host complementing his sane game, are no longer on great terms, especially after Rahul's voluntary exit from the show. Salman was less than happy with Rahul not respecting the show enough and walking out and did not hide his displeasure with the contestant when he chose to come back. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar December 13 Synopsis: Salman Khan Calls Out Rahul Vaidya For Being A Coward and Walking Out of the House.

And once again, the same old topic will come out again when an irritated Rahul, will call Salman Khan out for addressing him as a "bhaaga hua contestant" repeatedly. Salman being Salman, does not take kindly to this and is seen blasting Rahul. Bigg Boss 14 December 25 Synopsis: It's A Merry Christmas For Contestants As They Receive Letters From Family.

Rahul requests Salman to not address him like that, but Salman retorts and says that he can't justify his actions now and denies is request. This leads to Rahul angrily asking why he was brought back? To this, an ever angrier Salman Khan asks him, "Aapke pair padhkar leke aaye kya? Nai aana tha toh nai aate naa?" Woah... explosive!!

