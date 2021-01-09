Today's Bigg Boss 14's Weekend Ka Vaar episode is going to begin on an emotional note. Just like any other season of the controversial show, the tradition of family members of the housemates coming inside the BB house will take place today. All the members of the house including Eijaz Khan, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Gony, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli will be asked to freeze while their close ones come inside the house to see them or talk to them via a video call. Bigg Boss 14 Preview: Pavitra Punia Screams At Eijaz Khan, Says 'Zyada Khubsurat Hun Isliye Tum Paas Aa Jate Ho'.

From Eijaz's side, ex-contestant Pavitra Punia arrives inside the house. Eijaz has often expressed his feelings towards the actress and was elated to see her in the house. While Pavitra steps into a glass box and shouts, "O Khan Sahab," Eijaz tries to keep calm as he has been instructed not to move by Bigg Boss. Pavitra is equally happy to see Eijaz and wait for Bigg Bogg to tell Eijaz to move. He runs towards the glass and confesses his love for Pavitra. He will be seen getting quite emotional and telling the actress how much he misses her.

Eijaz begins by saying that he only wants to talk about Pavitra when he is inside the house. He then proposes her by saying that he is ready to spend his whole life with her as he strongly feels for her. Pavitra asks whether he will be by her side forever to which he replied by saying that he says she can test him. "Tu jaise hai, zindagi main jahan bhi hain, mujhe qubool hai. (The way you are and wherever you'd be in life, I accept you)," Eijaz adds and asks Pavitra if she loves him. Pavitra seals the deal as she kisses him through the glass and tells her that she loves him alot. Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia Pens an Emotional Note After Eijaz Khan's Confession About Being Molested as a Kid.

Apart from this, Rakhi was on an emotional high when she saw her ill mother on a video call. Aly will also get emotional seeing Rakhi in this state and promise her that he will pray for her mother. Jasmin will get a reality check from her parents who will tell her to play a solo game rather than focusing on playing the game with Aly. While Jasmin's parents seemingly dont approve of Aly, the actor's family is seen giving a thumbs up to the lovebirds. The episode will surely be interesting!

