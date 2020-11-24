Evicted Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nishant Singh Malkhani has a web film coming up. He will be seen playing an army officer in the upcoming project. Out of the Bigg Boss house a while back, Nishant is currently shooting the project titled "LAC" in Kargil. "The story focuses on a frontline soldier in the Galwan Valley. The Chinese are trying to occupy Indian territory and this soldier is key to disarming the Chinese army," said Nishant about the film directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta. Bigg Boss 14: Nishant Singh Malkhani Feels Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan Are Faking Their Love Story, Says ‘They See the Cameras and Start Acting’

"I am playing an army officer and the character is very patriotic. He is always ready to give up his life for his country and he is somebody who doesn't think twice before getting into the battle with the enemy. He is a very daredevil kind of character; he's not afraid of death and is an ideal Indian army officer. I have so much respect for the Indian Army and it's an honour for me to play an army officer," he added. Bigg Boss 14: Naina Singh Tells Abhinav Shukla ‘Mujhe Yeh Sabak Mila Ki Dosti Mein Maare Jaoge’ About Nishant Singh Malkhani’s Exit

On shooting in Kargil, Nishant said: "It is so cold here. Shooting in such conditions is very difficult. I have an extreme amount of respect for the Indian forces for guarding our country in such conditions. I always did, but I realised it after experiencing Kargil in real life. On set, we still get some luxuries and comfort. But these soldiers protect us in cruel weather conditions and rough terrains." The film is expected to release in January 2021.

