Rakhi Sawant Accuses Media Of Trying To Put Her In Depression, Reveals Her Wedding Was Fake and Says 'Mai Tumlog Ko Aur Chu**** Banaungi' (Watch Video)

TV Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 04:51 PM IST
A+
A-
Rakhi Sawant Accuses Media Of Trying To Put Her In Depression, Reveals Her Wedding Was Fake and Says 'Mai Tumlog Ko Aur Chu**** Banaungi' (Watch Video)
Rakhi Sawant (Right) Her Marriage Photos (Photo Credits: Instagram)

And if we believe what Rakhi Sawant has to say, then she has successfully pulled the biggest con of all on the Indian media and also on her fans and followers. In the wake of the on-going debate on Bollywood and depression after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Rakhi put out a video where she accused the media of attempting to put her in depression by asking her questions about her downfall career-wise. Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Continues to Be Missing from Newly-Released Unseen Wedding Photos, Netizens Question Her ‘Secret Marriage’.

In the video, Rakhi also went on to reveal that she had succeeded in making the media a 'chu****' and that her wedding to her NRI-businessman beau Ritesh was fake. Rakhi Sawant Birthday: Crazy Things Only The Pardesiya Babe Can Dare To Do.

Watch The Video Below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511) on

She started by saying that 'Suicide' was not the answer to anyone's problems. She then went on to rant how the media has tried to pull her down on multiple occasions but she has remained headstrong always. She also revealed, "Ek din mai web series ke liye sindoor aur sab daalke mai shooting kar rahi thi... tabhi media ne pucha aree rakhi sawant ki shaadi ho gayi, haa meri shaadi ho gayi, haa mera pati hai.. haa mera sabkuch hai."

She continued to say in the video, "Tumlog mujhe chu banate hai lekin main tumse badi amma hun. mai tumlog ko aur chu banaungi.. mujhe depression mein daalne ki koshish mat karna kabhi." Well, Rakhi.. what do we say...

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

