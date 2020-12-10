Actress Rakhi Sawant is known for her crazy publicity stunts. However, what changed was the fact that the lady tied the knot with a UK-based businessman two years ago and till date keeps posting pictures of herself in her wedding outfits and her happily married life. However, now that she is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house, the lady, in her own admission has said that she has given her hubby dearest an ultimatum. Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Continues to Be Missing from Newly-Released Unseen Wedding Photos, Netizens Question Her ‘Secret Marriage’.

Says Rakhi, "I know it’s high time and people, especially my fans, want to see him. They have been demanding it since I got married and as I am entering the Bigg Boss House, I want him to introduce himself to everyone. In fact, maine usse dhamki bhi di hai, ki ab usse sabke saamne aana hi hoga. What if Salman Sir asks to meet my husband?" Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant Finds Her Target in the BB House, Refers to Nikki Tamboli As ‘Nalli’.

Rakhi also told ETimesTV, Rakhi continued to say, "I got married under very difficult circumstances and we could not announce it. It was a love-cum- arranged marriage and he is a UK based businessman. I am soon going to reveal all other details to the public. It’s just a matter of time. Jaldi hi doodh ka doodh aur pani ka pani ho jayega.” Well, Rakhi, we are all super excited to see your hubby-dearest!

