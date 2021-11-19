The competition in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 is getting more serious day-by day and now there are rumours doing the rounds that former contestants of the previous seasons such as Rashmi Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are coming in as wild card entries to raise the bar for the game. Sources close to IANS, spilled the beans on wild card entries this week. Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty All Set To Return to the Show Before Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar – Reports.

The source said: "Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijeet Bichukale. They will be entering the house next week or this weekend. They will be competing directly with the housemates." In other news, actress Shamita Shetty will be seen entering the Colors show once again this week. Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht, Vidhi Pandya and Akasa Singh Not Entering the Show as Wild Card Contestant?

Currently, there is a strong competition going on between contestants Jay Bhanusali, Vishal Kotian, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Tejaswi Prakash, Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2021 05:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).