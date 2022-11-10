After being expelled from Bigg Boss 16, contestant Archana Gautam is set to make a re-entry to the show. According to a source close to IANS, makers are trying to get Archana Gautam back, however, it is unclear if Salman Khan will reintroduce her or will she make re-entry over the weekend. Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Feel Archana Gautam Is Justified in Slapping Shiv Thakare, Trend ‘Bring Back Archana’ (View Tweets).

Archana was asked to leave the Bigg Boss 16 house after she got into a fight with co-housemate Shiv Thakre. She said that she would slap him post which she went and held him by the neck in anger. Bigg Boss 16 Preview: Archana Gautam Sobs After Being Thrown Out of the Show For Slapping Shiv Thakare (Watch Video).

Post the incident, contestants Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia were seen protesting and demanding her eviction from the show. What do you think of the incident?

