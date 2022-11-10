Bigg Boss 16 recently witnessed the eviction of Archana Gautam after she engaged in a violent act with Shiv Thakare. She slapped Shiv and was hence kicked out of the house. Looks like the audience is missing Archana and her antics in the house. They are trending ‘Bring Back Archana’ on Twitter. Bigg Boss 16 Preview: Archana Gautam Sobs After Being Thrown Out of the Show For Slapping Shiv Thakare (Watch Video).

Take a look:

Archana is being called the pillar of the season

Archana is one of the pillar of the season so shut the fuck & BRING BACK ARCHANA — 🚩 (@IScaryMen) November 10, 2022

Some say that Bigg Boss is entertaining because of Archana

#ArchanaGautam ke wajah se to #BB16 me masala hai BRING BACK ARCHANA — sonali nikam (@sonalin50591317) November 10, 2022

A few fans are justifying her actions

Shiv constantly poked to Archana about Priyanka Gandhi , her parents and her profession. Anyone could loose their cool. BRING BACK ARCHANA — Shaista (@raqeshamita) November 10, 2022

Her fans support her

Okay krdena boycott woh aaegi aur tumhare COWARD #ShivThakare ka frse MOR bnaegi😂😂lekin iss baar baaton se.❤️🤌😂 BRING BACK ARCHANA https://t.co/TTjoaibFRQ — Leena k_01 (@01_leena) November 10, 2022

Netizens are hoping that the makers don’t make her beg during the Weekend Ka Vaar

Yeah but I hope they don’t make her beg on WKV BRING BACK ARCHANA #bringbackarchanagautam — APC PRADYUMAN🙈🙊🙉 (@ACPpradyoooman) November 10, 2022

