Bigg Boss 16 recently witnessed the eviction of Archana Gautam after she engaged in a violent act with Shiv Thakare. She slapped Shiv and was hence kicked out of the house. Looks like the audience is missing Archana and her antics in the house. They are trending ‘Bring Back Archana’ on Twitter. Bigg Boss 16 Preview: Archana Gautam Sobs After Being Thrown Out of the Show For Slapping Shiv Thakare (Watch Video).

Take a look:

Archana is being called the pillar of the season

Some say that Bigg Boss is entertaining because of Archana

A few fans are justifying her actions

Her fans support her

Netizens are hoping that the makers don’t make her beg during the Weekend Ka Vaar

