Last night (Dec 10), we saw Tina Datta getting evicted from Bigg Boss 16. Even though, the Uttaran actress will be making a comeback on the show tonight, a video of Tina is going viral online in which she could be seen leaving the house. However, the highlight of the clip is when Datta says 'Priyanka you've got this', hinting she wants to see Priyanka Choudhary as the winner of BB 16. Check it out. Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Is Back After Eviction, Exposes Shalin Bhanot's Ugly Game (Watch Video).

Watch Tina Datta Wants Priyanka to Win BB 16:

