In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Tina Datta will once again be seen at loggerheads amid a nomination task. In a new promo, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Tina Datta get into an ugly spat as the Imlie actress nominates Tina. She says that she is more involved in Shalin Bhanot than the game, which leads to a fight between the two of them. Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan Pens Heartfelt Post For Brother Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik after Eviction, Says ‘Sometimes It’s Even Better to Just Win Hearts’.

Tina retaliates by saying that Sumbul is the one who has been receiving wake-up calls since day one. Sumbul is heard replying: "Jinki aankhein garoor mein unchi rehti hai woh neeche gir jaate hain, aisa nahin karte hain." Soundarya Sharma too fights with Tina. As Soundarya gets nominated, she calls Tina insecure. Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De Apologises for Comments Against Tina Dutta, Says ‘I Meant That She’s Facing Her Karma for What She Has Done in Life’.

Check Out the Promo Below:

"You are a very insecure woman and ittni insecurity sahi baat nahi hai." Tina says: "Me? Insecure of you?" Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and others also nominate Tina.

