K-pop sensation Aoora recently entered the house of the reality television show Bigg Boss 17 as a wildcard as a whiff of fresh air, however, his fans feel that he doesn't get enough screen time. His fans took to social media and shared that they want to see more of him on the show.

One Internet user wrote: "We want to see more of Aoora", and lamented the perceived lack of representation for the K-pop star. Another one wrote: "As a K-pop fan, I feel cheated as I am not getting to see Aoora episodes.” Another fan shared that a majority of viewership for the reality show in this season comes from Aoora given his global presence.

A Fan Tweet Demanding More Screen Time For Aoora

Colors, K-pop fans are spreading the Aoora love, and we want to see more of him on Bigg Boss. Let the K-pop wave hit the show with full force! ~ 𝑨𝒐𝒐𝒓𝒂 𝑼𝒏𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒆 SHOW MORE AOORA IN BB17 — OP᭄★𝓐𝓸𝓸𝓻𝓪 𝓤𝓷𝓲𝓿𝓮𝓻𝓼𝓮 (@Its_Miss_Cool_) December 16, 2023 Another fan expressing his disappointment

As Kpop fan I feel cheated as I am not getting to see Aoora in episodes — Joy (@aplamalus) December 15, 2023

However, Aoora’s relationship in the show with Munawar Faruqui, Samarth Jurel and Arun Mahashetty have often been highlighted in the show. For instance, Aoora going around and gifting housemates face masks was showcased. Another highlight was the funny magic trick involving Munawar Faruqui and Aoora. Saving the best for the last, Arun and Aoora’s way of communication has been all over social media and leaves the viewers in splits.

