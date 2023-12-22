It seems all is not well between Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui’s friendship as the actress seems upset with him in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17. In a promo shared by the channel, Mannara seems upset with Munawar after the captaincy task, where he had called her a “hypocrite” if she had not stood for Isha Malviya. Bigg Boss 17: Controversy Erupts As Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra Clarify Friendship Amid ‘Bhabhi’ Jokes.

The two are seen sitting in the garden area, where Mannara was seen telling Munawar that she was just taking a stand for herself and hence, she gave her name for captaincy. “I am not a hypocrite, maybe you are. I didn’t like the word what you used. To hell with captaincy,” Mannara was heard telling Munawar. Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra Gets Upset With Munawar Faruqui Over 'Hypocrite' Remark; Samarth Jurel Turns Into Thief During GF Isha Malviya's Captaincy (Watch Video).

Mannara and Munawar's Ugly Fight In BB17:

He apologised. She was then seen telling Munawar about “maintaining distance” and asked him to go to his “new friends” hinting at the new wild card entrant Ayesha Khan.

