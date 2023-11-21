In mid-week elimination, it was Navid Sole who got evicted from Bigg Boss 17. It so happened that Bigg Boss first asked team Dimaag (Vicky Jain, Sunny Aryaa, Arun Mashettey, Sana Raees Khan, and Anurag Dobhal) to name three contestants who they feel are least entertaining. To which, they took Navid Sole, Jigna Vora and Rinku Dhawan's names. Later BB gave power to Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Khanzaadi to pick a name from the three, who will directly get evicted from BB17, and they select Sole. Bigg Boss 17 Promo: 'Just Looking Like a Wow' Star Jasmeen Kaur Makes an Appearance on the Reality Show, Entertains the Housemates (Watch Video).

Navid Sole Gets Evicted From Bigg Boss:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

Housemates in Tears After Navid Sole's Elimination:

Each and Everyone is crying as Navid Sole leaves house after eviction by housemates voteout#BiggBoss17 #BiggBoss #BB17 pic.twitter.com/426A5tMWwT — Bigg Boss 17 live (@Biggboss17_live) November 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)