Bigg Boss 17 is getting interesting with each passing day. The controversial house known for bonds and drama, is high on fights this season and fans are loving every bit of it. Now as we gear close to Weekend Ka Vaar episode, it's said that Karan Johar will most likely replace Salman Khan as the host this week. Reportedly, the reason for bhaijaan's absence from the upcoming WKV is said to be his work commitments. Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Aishwarya Sharma and Khanzaadi Engage in Massive Fight Over Kitchen Duties; GHKKPM Actress Yells 'Bhaad Mein Ja' (Watch Video).

Karan Johar to Host BB17 Weekend Ka Vaar:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)