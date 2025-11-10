During the latest episode of 'Weekend Ka Vaar' in Bigg Boss 19, host Salman Khan slammed contestant Abhishek Bajaj for character assassinating Tanya Mittal. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Amaal Mallik Accuses Tanya Mittal of Using Him for Fame; Gaurav Khanna Calls Her Manipulative As Friendships Turn Sour Inside the House.

The makers have dropped the latest promo of the reality show with the caption, "Ashnoor ke saamne Salman ne rakkha sach, kya hai aakhir unka game fail hone ka asli reason? (eyes emoji) Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par. (sic)."

Salman Khan Slams Abhishek Bajaj Over Tanya Mittal Remarks

In the preview, Salman was seen calling Abhishek a unique character and spilling out the truth in front of Ashnoor Kaur. He claimed that Ashnoor is the one responsible for the situation, as she has been constantly in Abhishek's shadow, while he has been shining bright.

The 'Sultan' actor further warned Ashnoor to stay on top of her game before it is too late. How this will affect the dynamics between Abhishek and Ashnoor remains to be seen.

Salman also accused Abhishek of character assassinating Tanya, saying that while Abhishek took the compliment from her without any issue, he later termed it as flirting.

During the episode, Salman also bashed Farhana Bhatt for making derogatory remarks about Shehbaz Badesha. He criticised Farhana for her unnecessary provocation, defending Shehbaz's presence in the 'Bigg Boss' house.

Salman was heard saying, "He reverted after you started a fight, and then he didn't want to get to that level. If your sibling would have done so good like Shehnaaz, you wouldn't have been proud? So what if he came in the show on her name, he is doing well. What is wrong in that?"

Salman further called out Farhana for her abusive language.

“You even insult people outside the show — is this what you’ve learnt?” ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan Exposes Tanya Mittal’s Game Plan During Weekend Ka Vaar; Says, ‘Tanya, Aapka Nomination Jo Aapne Plan Kiya Tha, Woh Toh Waste Ho Gaya’ (Watch Video).

Reminding her how she mocked Gaurav Khanna and Malti Chahar and commented on Pranit More’s medical exit, Salman added, “You’re harming your own image.”

