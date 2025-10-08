In shocking news, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has ordered the immediate closure of the studio where the reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 is being filmed. The decision was made after serious violations of environmental regulations found at the Bidadi site in Bengaluru South district. A notice was issued on Monday (October 6) to Vels Studios and Entertainment Private Limited (Jolly Wood Studios & Adventures), citing environmental violations for discharging untreated wastewater into public drains. Did Kichcha Sudeep Confirm His Return As Host of ‘Bigg Boss Kannada 12’ Along With a Four-Season Contract With the Reality Show’s Makers?.

Karnataka Pollution Board Orders Closure of ‘Bigg Boss Kannada 12’ Studio

According to PTI, the KSPCB issued a notice to the studios directing them to stop all activities with immediate effect. The board stated, "The premises are being used for large-scale entertainment and studio operations without obtaining the required consent for establishment and consent for operation under Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974 and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981."

Police Raid ‘BB Kannada 12’ Set

A day after KSPCB issued the notice to makers of Bigg Boss Kannada, the Ramnagara district administration authorities conducted a raid on the sets of the show on Tuesday (October 7). They sealed three of the studio's four gates, keeping only one open to allow contestants to exit before 7 pm. They were initially shifted to the theatre near the studio and later moved to another facility when things were under control.

How Authorities Found About the Violation

Before the shocking turn of events, the Kasturi Karnataka Janapara Vedike protested outside the Bigg Boss Kannada sets for failing to meet environmental standards. Their protests prompted authorities to inspect the site at Jolly Wood Studios in the Bidadi industrial area. It was during the inspection that officials found improper waste management. They said that untreated wastewater was being discharged into the surrounding areas. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Hosts Fun Games, Surprising Wildcard Entry of Malti Chahar, No Eliminations This Week (Read More).

The news has sent shockwaves across the Kannada television industry, raising questions about production practices. With Bigg Boss Kannada 12 coming to a sudden closure, fans are wondering when shooting for thr Kichcha Sudeep-hosted show will resume.

