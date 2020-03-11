Birthday Boy Parth Samthaan Is The Poster Boy For 'Sexy' And Here Are 7 Pictures That Prove It

Happy Birthday Parth Samthaan (Photo Credits: File Image, Instagram)

Parth Samthaan turns 29 years old on March 11, 2020 and also 29 shades of sexy. The actor first broke onto the television scene with a pivotal but small role in Channel V's BFF where he was seen opposite Fenil Umrigar. He then went on to become a household name, a heartbreaker, a hunk and all things that girls consider hot when he came on board as rockstar Manik Malhotra in the Vikas Gupta production Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan. After being a part of the show for 3 consecutive seasons, Parth bagged the biggest show of his career, Ekta Kapoor's reboot of her hit show Kasautii Zindagi Kay where is playing the leading man Anurag Basu and doing a fine job of it. Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Teaser: Parth Samthaan Turns into a Fierce Gangster In This ALT Balaji Web Series and It Sure Looks Interesting as Hell! (Watch Video).

And while it was a working birthday for Parth who also celebrated on the sets of his show, we too want to celebrate the hunk in our own way. Here are 7 drool-worthy pictures of Parth Samthaan, on the eve of his birthday. Shirtless Parth Samthaan and Sahil Anand Dancing to Akshay Kumar’s ‘Desi Boyz’ Is as Wacky as It Gets (Watch Video).

Work Hard... Look Sexy:

Intense Never Looked Sooo Good:

Dole Shole... Ayee Hayeee:

Nerdy and Sexy...:

Picture Perfect Parth:

Why So Sexy Parth... WHYYY:

Sexy Back Goals Be Like:

Here's to more 'Parth' breaking career roles and more sexy pictures and much more successful birthdays. Happy Birthday Parth Samthaan. Cheers!!