Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma may not have signed any film after Zero, but that has not stopped her from being in the news. While she is always vocal about nature, animal rights etc on Instagram, these days she is also making headlines for being a terrific producer. Recently, the actor-producer had introduced Paatal Lok series on Amazon Prime. And now on June 19, 2020, she dropped a new trailer of her upcoming horror thriller titled as Bulbbul and it's the most spine-chilling thing you will see on the internet today. This one stars Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam and Parambrata Chatterjee in key roles. Bulbbul Trailer: Anushka Sharma's Next Production for Netflix Looks Gripping and Haunting (Watch Video).

The trailer looks thrilling and it might in a way remind you Anushka's movie Pari, but however there is no similarity we guess as the plot is completely different. As soon as the trailer of Bulbbul was out, Netizens were in love with the screams and the scray vibes of it. Fans just seemed excited about this film to release soon. Here, check out some fan reactions below: Bulbbul First Look: Anushka Sharma Shares Spooky Motion Poster Of Her Next Production, Film to Hit Netflix on June 24.

Talent talent talent superb trailer Rahul Roy Parambta @AnushkaSharma only get Talent for her films loved Pari NH10 trailer looking superb #Bulbbul https://t.co/ISlcZpRmNl — Mimi Sarkar (@MimiSayani) June 19, 2020

If you want change in the industry if you want talent to be appreciated if you want content that provides something new and unique Support ventures like this which boasts of outsiders that made a mark only through their craft! Can't Wait#Bulbbul #AnushkaSharma @avinashtiw85 pic.twitter.com/pbwipznQ2N — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) June 19, 2020

I am becoming a fan of the Producer Anushka Sharma. #Bulbbul looks fab! pic.twitter.com/3a3GVZImol — Debi (@WhoDebi) June 19, 2020

This part is gonna play in my mind on repeat 🥰 #Bulbbul pic.twitter.com/Q0kDSTRr4y — S (@brandonfIynn) June 19, 2020

Going by the trailer, the story looks like the one we used to hear during our childhood days about a witch. And talking about Anushka, well the girl surely knows where she is investing her money. Bulbbul is slated to hit Netflix on June 24. Excited much? Tell us your thoughts in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

