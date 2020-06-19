Bulbbul Trailer: Anushka Sharma's Next Production for Netflix Looks Gripping and Haunting (Watch Video)

Even as Anushka Sharma continues to receive heaps of praises for her web series for Amazon Prime, Paatal Lok, the producer in her is back with yet another gripping tale in Bulbbul. While the actress had earlier revealed the poster of her next venture, she took to her social media account to release its first trailer and that's supremely haunting. Starring Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam and Parambrata Chatterjee in lead roles, the series marks Anushka's second attempt with the horror genre after 2018 release Pari. Bulbbul First Look: Anushka Sharma Shares Spooky Motion Poster Of Her Next Production, Film to Hit Netflix on June 24.

We won't blame you if you say Bulbbul reminded you of Pari is some ways. The premise isn't similar but shares a few similarities. Nonetheless, this is not an attempt by the producer to back another script with the same storyline. Bulbbul comes across as more terrifying and daunting if we can say. The backdrop is mysterious and certain scenes in the trailer are unsettling. Parambrata Chatterjee is another common link between the aforementioned projects but that's about it. There are no other major similarities - neither in his character nor in the plot. Anushka Sharma on Clean Slate Films: ‘Did Not Start Producing to Make Movies for Me to Star In’.

Check Out Trailer

The story is probably inspired by the many bedtime stories that we heard during our childhood. It's haunting to even think about the possibility of them coming to life but what if they do? Bulbbul should and will answer that question for you.

Horror as a genre is not very successful in the Indian mainstream cinema. Leaving aside few releases like Raaz and Bhoot, the genre is not really popular with the Indian masses and it's time we change the same notion. We're glad to see producers like Anushka backing strong content irrespective of its genre and putting across a fresh slate of intriguing and promising projects. Bulbbul is slated to hit Netflix on June 24.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2020 11:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).