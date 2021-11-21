We all dream to make it big one day, but it takes hard work and most importantly patience to reach the glory. One example of the same is actress Radhika Seth. The internet sensation, who made her OTT debut with Netflix's Call My Agent Bollywood has been garnering a lot of praise for her performance on the show. This one is an adaptation of the popular comedy French series Dix Pour Cent (Call My Agent!). Now, we at LatestLY got a chance to exclusively interact with Radhika wherein her honest answers won us over. From talking about rejections, her OTT debut, and a lot more, Seth poured her heart out. Read on. Call My Agent Bollywood Review: Juvenile Writing And Dated Subplots Make This Netflix Series A Yawn-Fest (LatestLY Exclusive).

How did you land the role of Nia in Call My Agent?

"I remember the first time I was told to audition for Nia’s part was in the middle of the lockdown where I only had my roommate (non-actor). This was the time when people were not even allowed to step outside their building. And so she was my only hope who recorded my video and I sent it across, after which I didn’t hear from them for three months. However, in September I got a call from the casting director and he told me that I’m in the top three and now they wanted me to do it one last time. And so I recorded it and sent them back, that’s when I got the part. I was the last cast member to get finalised."

When did you hire your first agent? And what kind of camaraderie do you share with your own manager?

"I hired my first agent very recently like a year and a half ago. We have a really nice relationship. We understand in what direction I want my career to go in. (laughingly adds) There are also times when I call my agent and tell her how my life is going nowhere and I need her to fix it."

How was your experience working with a stellar star cast?

"It was great working with all of the actors. The first time I met Dia Mirza to film our scene I just remember staring at her. Not even staring, I was actually ogling at her. Also, Rajat Kapoor and Soni Razdan mam were very helpful."

Your track in Call my Agent Bollywood tries to showcase incest relationship. What was your reaction when you heard about it in the narrative?

"I know my track in the show tries to show incest relationship. But firstly, it didn’t come as a shock to me as I watched the original. Secondly, if you go and watch the series you’ll see there is nothing incestual about the relationship which I share with Sid. It’s an innocent case that happens and a day after she (Nia) realises that Sid is actually her biological father’s son. And I don’t think it was anything inappropriate, mostly because of the way it was done and written. It just was done very nicely." Call My Agent Bollywood: Dia Mirza, Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff- All The Cameos In The Netflix Series You Need To Know About.

The series has received a mixed response as it's being compared to the original one. What do you have to say about it?

"I think the mixed response is the case with any remake. And Call My Agent is a Hindi remake of a very popular Emmy award-winning show, so of course, there are going to be people who are disappointed about how it does not leave up to the mark. But there were a bunch of people who said they were entertained and were happy with my performance, and that’s the only part I’m focusing on right now."

Have you ever faced rejections professionally? If yes, does it weaken you?

"I have been in Bombay for six years, trying to make it as an actor. This is my first ever show that’s come out and so my past years were all about rejections. And no, it didn’t weaken me, but it made me sad sometimes. There were times when I felt like am I not meant to do this, but every single time I tackled the thought and never gave up."

