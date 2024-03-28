Samantha Ruth Prabhu has talked about working on Citadel: Honey Bunny, an Indian adaptation of American series Citadel. The actress said she was at her weakest while she was training and that her strength fell by 50 per cent. "I was at my weakest while training for Citadel. Additionally, I had to maintain a calorie deficit because I was trying to give my body enough time to heal." Citadel - Honey Bunny: Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Citadel Spinoff Title Revealed, View New Poster!

"My strength fell by 50 per cent. It was a long process and it was quite difficult," said Samantha, who took a year's break as she was diagnosed with the auto-immune disease Myositis. Citadel: Honey Bunny is created by Raj & DK. It also stars Sikandar Kher, Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem and Emma Canning.

