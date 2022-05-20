A new Daredevil series is in the works at Disney+, with Matt Corman and Chris Ord writing and executive producing the project, reports Variety. Corman and Ord most famously co-created the USA Network series Covert Affairs, which starred Piper Perabo and Christopher Gorham. The show aired for five seasons between 2010 and 2014. They most recently worked as executive producers and co-showrunners on the NBC drama shows The Enemy Within and The Brave as well as The CW series Containment. Daredevil Series in Development at Disney+, Matt Corman and Chris Ord Set to Write - Reports.

Fans have been clamoring for more Daredevil ever since the Netflix series was canceled in 2018 after three seasons. They were in for a long wait, however, as Variety reported in 2018 that the deal with Netflix included a clause that prevented any characters from the Marvel-Netflix shows from appearing in any non-Netflix projects for two years after cancellation. Daredevil: Reboot of Charlie Cox's Series to Be in Development at Marvel Studios - Reports.

As per Variety, the move came as Disney looked to bring its Marvel heroes under one umbrella, with multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe shows having since debuted on Disney+. Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac was the last such show to premiere, with a trailer for the She-Hulk series starring Tatiana Maslany dropping earlier this week.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2022 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).