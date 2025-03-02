MTV Roadies XX gang leaders Elvish Yadav and Prince Narula recently made headlines after a fiery altercation and threats of physical violence were teased in a promo for the show, swiftly gaining traction across social media platforms. The intense moment fuelled speculation of a brewing rivalry between the two, igniting curiosity among fans. However, both Elvish and Prince have since come forward to dispel the rumours, reassuring their followers that there is no animosity between them, and all is well behind the scenes. ‘F***ing Bigg Boss’: Umar Riaz Reacts to Gang Leaders Elvish Yadav and Prince Narula’s Explosive Fight on ‘Roadies XX’.

Elvish Yadav & Prince Narula Bury the Hatchet

YouTuber and Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav took to Instagram, posting a video with influencer Prince Narula where they addressed the rumours of their alleged rivalry. In the video, Elvish turned to Prince and asked, "Kya chal raha hai bhai, kya chal raha hai ye sab?" (What is happening, brother?). Prince responded, "Tu bata kya chal raha hai." (You tell me what is happening). Prince Narula vs Elvish Yadav: Gang Leaders Clash in Heated Showdown on ‘MTV Roadies Double Cross’ (Watch Video).

Elvish Yadav & Prince Narula Sort Out Their Differences

Prince then hugged Elvish and said, "Arey meri baat suno. Yeh mera chhota bhai hai aur hamesha rahega. Pata nahi kaunse fans ke chakkar mein hamare beech thodi bahas ho gayi thi, voh sab khatam ho gayi hai. Aur yeh mera laadla bhai hai, ab isse jo takrayega, hum usse takrayenge." (Listen to me, he is my younger brother and will always remain my brother. I don’t know which fans were responsible for our argument, but that’s all in the past. He is my dear brother, and now, whoever messes with him will have to deal with me too).

The clip then showed Elvish saying, "Saari cheezein clear hain apni." (Everything is clear now). Prince Narula agreed, saying, "All good. I love you." Elvish replied, "I love you too, bhai."

Elvish Yadav & Prine Narula's Viral Fight on 'Roadies'

A promo video from Roadies captured the heated altercation between Elvish Yadav and Prince Narula, which became the talk of the season. Both gang leaders took jabs at each other’s popularity, and Elvish’s snake venom case was also mentioned. ‘Focus on the Game, Not Money’: ‘Roadies 20’ Gang Leaders Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav Aid Contestant Yogesh for Father’s Medical Expenses.

Elvish Yadav vs Prince Narula - Watch Video

#ElvishYadav big fight with Prince Narula 💥 I really loved this version of Elvish bhai. Fight me bhai humara heroic vibes deraha by action and looks. pic.twitter.com/s01OqitSgk — BivAys 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝±‡± (@iambivays_) February 16, 2025

However, the fight quickly escalated when Prince threatened to slap Elvish, walking towards him in a moment of intense confrontation. The heated exchange sparked a frenzy of buzz among fans, fuelling speculation about their relationship. Despite the drama, both Elvish and Prince have now assured fans that all is well between them.

