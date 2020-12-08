Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Divya Bhatnagar's death has shaken the entire fraternity. The 34-year-old breathed her last on December 7, 2020, after battling with COVID-19. As soon as this sad news broke online, her celebrity friends mourned her loss. Hina Khan, Shilpa Shirodkar and a few more were heartbroken to hear that Divya is no more. However, the big revelation came in, when Devoleena Bhattacharjee released a video on Instagram accusing Divya's husband Gagan of domestic violence. All that being said, now Divya's brother Devashish revealed some shocking deets in an interview with TOI. Divya Bhatnagar Passes Away: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Accuses Late Actress’ Husband Gagan Gabru Of Domestic Violence (Watch Video).

He said that his family is planning to file a case against Divya's estranged husband Gagan Gabru. "Gagan started torturing Divya physically and mentally soon after their marriage. She had written a note on November 7, in which she had stated that Gagan tortures and abuses her," he said to the portal.

"We found the note in her cupboard yesterday. She had also approached the police and filed an NC on November 16 against him, following an episode of domestic abuse. I had told her to stay strong when I got to talk to her during her hospitalisation," he added. Divya Bhatnagar No More: Hina Khan Mourns the Demise of Her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Co-Star, Says ‘This Girl Was Gold’.

Devashish also talked about how his sister's demise has shocked his family. He said, “We were hoping that she would recover. My mother is heartbroken. I have to stay strong for her. This is a very difficult time for us and the pain." All we wish, if wrong done, justice must be served. Divya Bhatnagar Passes Away After Battling With COVID-19, Co-Stars Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shilpa Shirodkar Offer Their Condolences.

FYI, Divya Bhatnagar essayed the role of Gulabo in YRKKH and was loved by the audience for her bubbly nature. Not just this, she also starred in many TV shows like Vish, Sethji, Sawaare Sabke Sapne... Preeto and a few more. May her soul rest in peace.

