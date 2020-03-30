Don't Freak Out but John Krasinski Wanted Jim and Pam to Breakup in 'The Office' Final Season!

The Office (Photo Credits: NBC)

The Office remains one of the most-watched shows ever. In fact, during the pandemic, The Office has continued to be Netflix's most-watched acquired show, even beating Friends to it. A new book about the globally beloved show, titled The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s, has hit the market. The book makes many revelations about the show, one of which will shock the fans. As per Vulture, Jim and Pam, the sweet couple who were the heartbeat of the show were supposed to break up in the final season. And the idea cam from no one else but John Krasinski, the actor who played Jim. Feel betrayed? Well, at least hear him out. John Krasinski and Steve Carell Reflect On The Office's 15th Anniversary, Share Their Favourite Moments in a Surprise Reunion (Watch Video).

John pitched the breakup idea to the show's creator, Greg Daniels. "My whole pitch to Greg was that we’ve done so much with Jim and Pam, and now, after marriage and kids, there was a bit of a lull there, I think, for them about what they wanted to do,” John is quoted in the book. Jenna Fischer Birthday: 5 Best The Office Moments That Made Us Fall For Pam Beesly.

“For me it was, ‘Can you have this perfect relationship go through a split and keep it the same?’ which of course you can’t. And I said to Greg Daniels, ‘It would be really interesting to see how that split will affect two people that you know so well.’"

According to one of the writers of the show, Brent Forrester: "Greg really wanted to do something extremely risky and high-stakes, which was the documentary airs and we see what effect it has had on these characters, and there was going to be a reunion episode where you see that Jim and Pam have split up by this time, and they will have their reunion in the reunion episode."

The writers were also working on an arc where Pam falls for the cameraman and there is a love triangle that ensues. Creators finally decided to not go ahead with the idea since loyal fans of the show would have been disappointed. Good call.

As per Complex, even John also became wary of his own idea as he thought only the true-blue fans of the show are watching it in the final season and they should not be played with like this. Thank God.