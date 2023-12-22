Dry Day, currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, stars Jitendra Kumar in the leading role. The Movie also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, Annu Kapoor, and Shrikant Verma, among others, in pivotal roles. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video today and has opened to mixed responses from the audience. For those who have yet to watch this movie helmed by Saurabh Shukla on the OTT platform, here is a disappointing update. Hours after Dry Day's premiere, it has unfortunately been leaked online. As per the latest reports, Dry Day has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels. Dry Day Trailer: Jitendra Kumar's Small Town Goon Fights Alcoholism and the System; Shriya Pilgaonkar Looks Promising in Prime Video’s Political Comedy (Watch Video).

Dry Day Full Movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, OnlineMoviewatches, 123Movie, 123Movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the Movie in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Watch the Trailer of Dry Day:

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Dry Day 2023 Full Movie Download Movie Download, Dry Day Tamilrockers, Dry Day Tamilrockers HD Download, Dry Day Movie Download Pagalworld, Dry Day Movie Download Filmyzilla, Dry Day Movie Download Openload, Dry Day Movie Download Tamilrockers, Dry Day Movie Download Movierulz, Dry Day Movie Download 720p, Dry Day Full Movie Download 480p, Dry Day Full Movie Download bolly4u, Dry Day Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Dry Day Full Movie Watch Online and more are typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the Movie.

Apart from Dry Day, there are several other newly released films and movies that, too have become the victims of online piracy. It includes Dunki, Animal, and Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, among others, that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2023 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).