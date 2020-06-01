EPIC ON Partners With CloudWalker!

Epic On (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mumbai, 1st June 2020: EPIC ON, the premium OTT platform known for its diverse India-centric content by IN10 Media Network, today announced a significant partnership with leading online Smart TV brand CloudWalker. This partnership enables EPIC ON to be pre-embedded into CloudWalker Smart Screens and Smart TVs, allowing users quick and easy access to the platform’s exceptional content library.

EPIC ON hosts a wide array of series focused on the premise of ‘India’s Storytellers’, and will be soon adding a mixed bag of content formats for its new and revamped avatar. Apart from the existing premium library of EPIC ON, Cloudwalker users will have access to live to stream the network’s linear broadcast channels: EPIC TV – India Ka Apna Infotainment, ShowBox – Apna Music, Apna Swag and newly launched Filamchi – Filman Ka Laalchi. With this partnership, EPIC ON further strengthens its penetration in the smart TV market with CloudWalker’s 4K LED Smart Screens, thus accelerating its progress towards reaching a new set of viewers. IN10 Media Announces Expansion Plan for EPIC On!

Along with CloudWalker Smart TVs, EPIC ON will also be part of Cloud TV OS, a certified AOSP operating system for Android-based smart TVs. EPIC ON is now a built-in app for all Cloud TV OS powered Smart TVs like Daiwa, Shinco, Videotex, Telefunken, Hyundai, Lloyd amongst the others.

Commenting on the partnership, Sourjya Mohanty, Chief Operating Officer, EPIC ON said, “The Indian market has seen a rapid growth in the demand for Smart TVs and eventually the new offering of Smart Screens from CloudWalker. This shift in the consumption pattern enables us to partner and provide our high-quality content across various screens. Our association with the smart technology driven company CloudWalker, is a step forward in providing a seamless viewing experience along with further expanding our reach within Smart TV users.” EPIC On to Host a Bigger, Better India Quotient Panga Season 2.

Commenting on the latest development, Jagdish Rajpurohit, President, CloudWalker said, “In this age of digitization, consumers’ TV consumption patterns are rapidly evolving. They are now constantly looking for intelligent entertainment solutions that can allow them to easily stream a wide variety of entertainment content. We are delighted to partner with EPIC ON that offers an incredible collection of entertaining and informative India-centric TV shows, short videos, documentaries, and specials across multiple content genres. Our users will now be able to subscribe to EPIC ON as well as the ShowBox Music channel along with thousands of hours of entertaining digital content available on CloudWalker’s Smart Screens and TVs. By bringing this vast gamut of uninterrupted immersive content, we are looking forward to an affirmative response from our users.”

Commenting on the association, Arjun Bajaaj, Director - Videotex International, CEO and Founder – Daiwa and Shinco, said, “We at Videotex, want to bring the ultimate end to end experience for our OEM customers as well as our brands Daiwa, Shinco and Telefunken in India. In sync, we are glad to partner with EPIC ON which has very detailed and enriched content across genres especially for the Indian audience - Hindi language TV shows, Sports, Mythology etc. Our partnership shall strengthen the Home entertainment eco-system, with the wide base of OTT content curated for our varied demographics."

Along with being available on the CloudWalker Smart TVs, EPIC ON smartphone app is also available across iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV and others.