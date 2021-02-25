It's Aly Goni's birthday today (Feb 25). The good looking lad made his presence left in the entertainment industry via reality show and was seen in Splitsvilla, as a contestant. After which, Ekta Kapoor roped him to play Romi Bhalla in Star Plus' iconic TV serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Later, he was seen doing Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nach Baliye 9 and more. The latest, Aly was part of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 wherein she was loved by his fans for being a gem of a person. Aly Goni Birthday Special: 7 Awww-Dorable Moments of JasLY From Bigg Boss 14 That’ll Be Cherished Forever!

And as he celebrates his birthday today, admirers of the star are over the moon and have been trending his name on Twitter. Right from sharing the actor's unseen pictures or just wishing him with a 'Happy Birthday Aly Goni' post, netizens are in a happy mode. Well, if you happen to be a fan of Aly, you definitely cannot miss this. Check out a few reactions below. [Exclusive] Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Says Jasmin Bhasin Is Not A ‘Negative’ Player on the Reality Show!

The Pic Is So Cute!

i never fan of any bigg boss contestants. bt this time at season14,aly goni's attitude impress me.just love the way how he showed respect fr @BeingSalmanKhan bhai.#HappyBirthdayAlyGoni @AlyGoni pic.twitter.com/5Q6HNEMr9h — Shovu ahmed (@Ishakmiah786) February 24, 2021

Yes!

Best person @AlyGoni , he never disrespect anyone, no one hate him, this is the best think he earned.#HappyBirthdayAlyGoni pic.twitter.com/ex2ygGUFsd — Rakesh Deka JR 🇮🇳 || (@RakeshDekaJR2) February 25, 2021

A Simple Wish!

Happy Birthday aly #HappyBirthdayAlyGoni — Taiyaba khan (@Khantaiyaba2) February 25, 2021

Aww!

Nice!

Haaapy Born Day @AlyGoni May your Birthday be Bright as your Smile , Warm as your Heart . May life lead you to great Happiness. Hope that all your wishes comes True.#HappyBirthdayAlyGoni pic.twitter.com/mZUvH0lZcv — 𝗥𝗶𝗮 𝗝𝗵𝗮♡ (@RiaJhaa) February 25, 2021

Respect For Aly!

Happiest birthday Aly. I have never seen person like you in Biggboss history. You played with dignity and won our hearts. You are true gem Sher. Huge respect for you @AlyGoni. Many Many happy returns of the day Humare Sher. We loves you alot. #HappyBirthdayAlyGoni pic.twitter.com/TmVzpKgOJF — Shilpa Rathore (@ShilpaR36841220) February 25, 2021

A Click From The Celebrations!

Wish u a very happy birthday @AlyGoni bro May Allah pak fulfill all ur wishes and bless you with all the happiness of this world .sending you lots of smiles and laughs on your special day . celebrate this awesome day with an extravagant celebration #HappyBirthdayAlyGoni pic.twitter.com/FcWO4IPa9y — ℳⅈℛℤᗅ♥️ᴬˢiᵐ𝕊𝕢𝕦𝕒𝕕♥️ (@ImrealMirza1) February 24, 2021

Currently, Aly is not in the city, as he is with Jasmin Bhasin in Jammu and Kashmir. The lovebirds are in the snowy region to meet Aly's sister Ilham Goni and her newborn baby girl. During his stint on the reality show, Goni was seen missing his niece and looks like finally, he'll get a chance to be with her. Happy Birthday Aly, rise and shine. Stay tuned!

