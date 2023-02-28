Gandii Baat Season 7 released on ALTT on February 25 and since then has been trending online. Starring Basant Kumar, Bhanu SurYam Thakur, Garima Maurya, Sreoshi Chatterjee among others in key roles, the series is known for its raunchy and adult content. Having said that, the previous seasons of Gandii Baat were hit among fans. However, unfortunately, within a few hours of its release on streaming giant, Gandii Baat Season 7 has leaked online. The film is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the show to watch online. XXX Actress Aabha Paul Shares Racy Photo in Transparent Tie-Up Crop Top and Pasties!

Watch Gandii Baat Season 7 Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a show has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, god knows from where the site bounces back promoting piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a flick and these online leaks of popular films need severe action.

Apart from the leads, Gandii Baat Season 7 also stars Manvi Chugh, Yash Gera, Jinal Jain, Shivangi Roy and more.

